UPDATED: Near double rollover on the M20 caused traffic jam towards Channel Tunnel

Hundreds of driver remains trapped in jams back to Channel Tunnel after a two vehicle collision involving a Grey and Red freelanders go off roading in Kent this evening.

One freelander overturned on to its roof the second mounted crash barriers and had to be winched off by recovery contractors following the collision during the rush hours commute home.

Those involved were treated by Paramedics from South East Coast ambulance service.

Highways England closed the London bound carriageway to assist with recovery of the vehicles involved caused a major jam back to the Channel Tunnel.

Traffic on the coastbound carriageway slowed to watch the recovery operation.

It is currently unclear how the two vehicle collision and an investigation has been launched say Police. Both drivers will be spoken to later to see if any offences had been committed.

Kent Police has been approached for comment