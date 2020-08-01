Further shocking details have been revealed after two men were shot with a Mac 10 submachine in Brixton overnight

The brother of one of the victims that was gunned down in Brixton has spoken of his shock following the early evening attack in South West London.

The man who asked not to be named said his niece and nephew were in the shop across the road moments before the deadly act took place. I’m still in shock said that local businessman.

We really don’t know what this is all about the police have been here all night and all day.

I heard it all, shots they were fired from a sub machine gun and the people behind the attack where hell bent on doing some proper damage.

A spokesman for the Met Police said Officers were called at 6.52pm on Friday, 31 July to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Akerman Road, SW9.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found damage to two parked vehicles. There was no trace of any victims.

Police were called a short time later to a south London hospital after two males self-presented with gunshot injuries; we await an update on their condition.

Officers remain at the scene.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.