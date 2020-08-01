Homerton Hospital in police lockdown after Two shot in Hackney

Two people have been shot at a silent party (unlicensed music event) that was being held in Mandeville street in Hackney in East London. They are just two out of a further Seven Shooting victims across the capital.

Three men have been detained by officers at Homerton hospital after they transported the victims in a blue BMW to get live saving treatment after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The detained men had all been at the gathering that was held in Willington court in E5. armed officers were scrambled to both Homerton Hospital and Mandeville street.in the early hours of saturday morning,.

A cordon has been put in place. Specialist blood and explosives dogs have been used during searching a bullet casing and machete were found on a bridge near to the location of the shootings.

A large corden remains in place, police await an update on the condition of those involved.

One of the victims that has been named as Kyle by his mother spoke outside the hospital saying “All I know is my boy has been shot, I got phone call I know nothing more”

Both men have been transported to the Royal London after being stabilized by flying doctors and paramedics .

A large crime scene remains in place on the Hackney estate