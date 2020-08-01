Man in his 30’s killed in fatal collision in Rochester

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision. The incident happened on Maidstone Road, Rochester at 2am on Saturday, 1 August 2020.

A man in his 30s died after being involved in a collision with a brown Nissan Qashqai.

PC Jamie Woodhams of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident.

In particular, I would ask motorists driving along Maidstone Road between 1.55am and 2.15am to review any dashcam footage they may have and contact us.

I am also interested in hearing from anyone else in the area who may have information that will assist us with our investigation.’

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/MW/065/20. Alternatively email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk