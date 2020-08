A man was shot at close range overnight yards from West Croydon Station we can reveal.

Armed officers were called to London Road in the early hours of Saturday morning this was one of just seven other shootings to have taken place over in the capital.

The condition of the man is currently unknown. A large part of London Road at the junction with Oakfield road remains cordoned off whilst a full forensic examination takes place.

The Met Police have been approached for comment ​