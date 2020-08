While on patrol near Shoreditch Underground Station, shortly after 10pm on Friday, 31 July, an officer was hit on the head with a bottle.

Other police units quickly attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). The officer is being treated at the scene for a cut to the head before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

A crime scene has been put in place. One man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly. He has been taken into custody.

Enquiries continue.