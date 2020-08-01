Two arrested and murder investigation launched Maidstone

Serious Crime Directorate detectives have arrested two men after a man in his 50s sustained fatal injuries following an incident in Maidstone.

Officers were called to Bower Place, Maidstone at 6.38pm on Friday, 31 July 2020 following a report that a man had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to a London hospital by air ambulance, where he later died of his injuries. Detective Chief Inspector Ivan Beasley said: ‘Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have commenced a murder investigation.’ The men, who are in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident the same evening and taken into police custody.