Two men gunned down by Submachine gun in Angel Town Brixton

Two men remain in hospital after being the pair were victims of a submachine gun attack in Brixton on Friday night.

Armed Police, Paramedic and Response officers were called to Fiveways Angel Town in Brixton just after 7pm on Friday after the men were gunned down.

A total of 17 shots were fire at the men who were treated by Paramedics at the scene. The area was thrown into locked as armed officers searched for the man.

One person remains in custody but the weapon remains outstanding.

The Met Police have been approached for comment