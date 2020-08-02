Arsenal fans come together after team beat arch rivals Chelsea at Wembley

Arsenal have done it again, claiming the FA Cup by toppling arch rivals Chelsea 2-1 inside an empty Wembley Stadium.

The quiet and ghost like scenes inside the stadium were far from what was unfolding for Arsenal fans out in the streets as the scores of people celebrated in wild fashion.

Chelsea got the party started in the opening minutes when Chrstian Pulisic netted a brilliant finish. From there however things went from bad to worse for the men in blue.

The Gunners took full advantage and behind their superstar captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they pulled off the stunning come from behind victory.

A penalty goal in the first half saw the teams enter the break tied up at 1-1, before Aubameyang sealed the victory by finishing off a stunning passage of play with some individual brilliance.