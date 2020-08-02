Detectives investigating the death of a man in Maidstone have charged a man with murder.

Kent Police was called to Bower Place at 6.38pm on Friday 31 July 2020 following a report two people had been assaulted.

A man in his 50s was taken to a London hospital by air ambulance, where he later died of his injuries.

A second man, in his 30s was also assaulted and was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate commenced a murder investigation and two men were arrested in connection with the incident the same evening.

On Sunday 2 August the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of murder and actual bodily harm against Lance Colston, 36 from Tonbridge Road, Maidstone.

Oliver Watts, 33, also from Tonbridge Road, Maidstone was charged with actual bodily harm.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ on Monday 3 August 2020