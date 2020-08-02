Essex Road Islington under Police lockdown following mass brawl involving 40 men

A large section of Essex Road in Islington North London remains under Police lockdown following a mass brawl that is understood to have started outside Wenlock and Essex late on Saturday.

A police source says that the large brawl split out into the road 30- 40 people were are understood to have been involved.

Door staff attempted to quell the situation that rapidly escalated out of control.

A number of people have been injured. It is not currently clear if any weapons or knives have been during the affray or how seriously injured those involved are.

Essex road at the junction with St Peters Street and Gasking Street remain under police cordon.

Wenlock and Essex describe itself as a bustling local party-style bar and restaurant with regular DJs and retro club nights.

A shocked shop owner who is a neighbour to the fun bar said it all started to kick off a big group of people started to attack each other it as like a scene out of a wrestling ring.

I really thought I’d book a ring side seat. We closed the doors and shutters of the shop as they try and come in a steal the bottle to smash.

The Police turned up heir where a lot of officers.

The Met Police have been approached for comment