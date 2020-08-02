Man plunges 19 floors to his death after fall from Eleanor House in Lambeth

A man has died after he fell to his death following a fall from the 19th floor of a block of flats in Lambeth in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Crime scene cordon remains in place at Eleanor House on Kennington Lane.

Police and Paramedics were called to try to save the man but despite best efforts the man was declared dead at the scene.

A blue tarpaulin was placed on the top waste skip to shield resident from being exposed to incident.

The man plunged from the balcony and landed into a pile of waste in a site that was being used to clear a vacant property

A specialist clean up operation is now taking place.

Jet sprayers and a refuse lorry is removing all the waste from the skip and a decontamination is also being carried out.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :A cordon was in place outside Ebenezer House, Kennington Lane #SE11 earlier today after a man fell from height. Police were called at 4.13am by LAS and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The cordon has now been lifted.