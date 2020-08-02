Man stabbed multiple times in Orpington Pub Fight

An investigation has been launched by police following a serious stabbing in Orpington. Police, paramedics and an Air Ambulance were called after the man was stabbed during an altercation at the Rose & Crown pub at Green Street Green, Farnborough way, Orpington.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said “A man believed to be in his early 20s has been taken to hospital with stab injuries Police called at 7.05pm on Sun 2 Aug by LAS to Farnborough Way #Orpington Enquiries ongoing, no arrests

Condition update awaits Got info? Call 101 & quote CAD 6880/02AUG