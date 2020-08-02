An investigation has been launched by police following a serious stabbing in Orpington. Police, paramedics and an Air Ambulance were called after the man was stabbed during an altercation at the Rose & Crown pub at Green Street Green, Farnborough way, Orpington.
More to follow
Man stabbing in Orpington pub fight
