Officers have charged a man after two men suffered injuries in Maidstone.

At 8.40pm on Thursday 30 July 2020, Kent Police was called to an incident in Tonbridge Road.

Officers attended the scene where two men aged in their 30s and 40s had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

22-year-old Jerome Yearwood from Westree Court, Maidstone was arrested on Friday 31 July and was later charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm, possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 1 August where he was granted bail to appeal at Maidstone Crown Court on 1 September 2020.