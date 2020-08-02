Search for missing kayaker at Brighton – appeal for information

.

At 10.10am today (Sunday) HM Coastguard received a report of a person seen going into the water from a kayak/canoe off Hove Lagoon near Brighton.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newhaven and Shoreham joined the search as well as the Brighton RNLI lifeboat and a Coastguard Rescue helicopter.

A kayak and paddle were found ashore in the area and a picture is attached.



The search is ongoing but if you have any information about this or can confirm if this person has made it safely to shore please contact the Coastguard as soon as possible on 02392552100

Photo Credit @andrewgardnr