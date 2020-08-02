Search sparked for missing Southampton Veteran Andrew Bishop

Police are appealing for information regarding missing veteran Andrew Bishop amid growing concerns for his welfare. He has gone missing from the Shirley, Southampton this evening with find my phone showing him in the New Forest area before being switched off. He is wearing navy shorts and a black t-shirt and Adidas trainers. He has access to a black Audi A5 registration no. AV18 AHZ

If anyone has seen or spoken to Andrew, please let Southampton Police know, quoting reference 1166. Let’s get this man home to his family.

