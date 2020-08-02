Three arrested after groups gathered for various causes in Brixton, Lambeth

The Metropolitan Police Service has today, Saturday, 1 August overseen a number of groups gathered for various causes in Brixton, Lambeth.

Officers have been present throughout the day working with the community organisers and speaking to those attending to allow for a successful day without anti-social behaviour or violence, resulting in just three arrests made.

Conditions had been imposed on the demonstrations. These included for attendees to congregate in three specific areas within Brixton and for the demonstrations to conclude at 8pm. These conditions were authorised following intelligence that some attendees had intended to block the A23 – the primary road running through Brixton. This would have caused significant disruption to those local residents and surrounding areas.

During the event only three people were arrested in Brixton:

An adult male arrested for affray.

An adult male arrested for assault on an emergency service worker.

An adult woman arrested for a racially aggravated assault.

All three remain in police custody.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor in charge of the policing operation today said: “The gatherings today have been largely peaceful and we thank our communities for working with us to ensure the voices of the community could be heard safely and done so responsibly to ensure the safety of all”.