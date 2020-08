Fire crews have been called to the M20 in Kent this afternoon (Sunday 2nd August) after a car burst into flames on the hard shoulder.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway have been shut by police while firefighters battled to bring the flames under control near Aylesford Junction 5

Both Londonbound and Coastbound carriages have restriction in place

Motorists were advised to travel with caution in the area, between junctions 4 and 5, while the incident was ongoing.