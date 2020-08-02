UPDATED :Air ambulance called to serious collision in Ashford

The Kent Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance has been called due to a serious road traffic collision in Ashford this morning (Sunday 2nd August )

The collision happen near the William Harvey pub on Church Road.

The life saving helicopter has landed close by

Officers from Kent Police, Fire crews from Kent fire and rescue and Paramedics from South East Coast ambulance are all in attendance.

Kent Police spokesman said :

Kent Police was called at 10.42am on Sunday 2 August 2020 to Church Road, Ashford following reports of a collision involving a van and motorbike.

SECAMB and Kent Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.