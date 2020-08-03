A murder suspect has been remanded in custody after being charged by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Lance Colston is alleged to have murdered 55-year-old Jason Orwin in Maidstone on Friday 31 July.

The 36-year-old, of Tonbridge Road, Maidstone, appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 August 2020 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 5 August.

The Crown Prosecution Service also granted authority for Mr Colston to be charged with actual bodily harm following a report a second man was injured during the same incident, which took place in Bower Place.

Kent Police was called to the scene at 6.38pm on 31 July following a report two people had been assaulted and Mr Orwin was airlifted to a London Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A second man, in his 30s, is also reported to have been assaulted and was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Oliver Watts, 33 and also of Tonbridge Road, Maidstone, has also been charged with actual bodily harm.

He too appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 3 August and has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 5 August.

Investigating officers also ask that anyone with information, who is yet to get in contact, to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/133184/20.