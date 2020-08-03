A renewed appeal for information has been launched by Kent Police officers investigating the rape of a woman in Gillingham.

The victim has reported two men committed the assault against her in Gillingham Park at around 5pm on Monday 4 May 2020. A report was made to police on 18 June.

A computer-generated image of one of the suspects was issued as part of an earlier appeal and since then officers have learned of a key witness who may have important information.

The witness is described as being a mixed-race man who is around 20 who was wearing a white polo shirt with a crocodile logo on it. Shortly after the offence took place, the victim approached him in the park and asked to use his mobile phone.

Additionally, officers would like to hear from anyone who can help identify the suspects.

One of the men is described as black, with a large build and broad chest.

He is in his 20s and was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike trainers with white soles. He also had a stud earring in his left ear and spoke with a London accent.

The second man is described as white with a slim build. He also wore black rimmed glasses and had ginger hair.

He was wearing a grey short-sleeved T-shirt, black flared jeans and had a tattoo on his left hand. He additionally had a silver chain hanging from a belt loop on his jeans.

A photograph of the dress worn by the victim on the night of the incident has also been released.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Neil Kimber said: ‘We know this incident was some time ago but I would encourage people to think back to where they were on this date.

‘If you were exercising in the park you may have seen something that you initially didn’t consider suspicious but is now causing you concern having read these circumstances.

‘Alternatively, you may have been out with your family and taken a picture on your phone which has inadvertently captured the suspects in the background.

‘We are committed to providing the best possible support to the victim of this case and that includes pursuing justice. I would therefore encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to get in contact with our officers.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police’s appeal line for north Kent on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/102206/20.