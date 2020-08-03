Detectives investigating the death of a man in Margate have charged a man with murder.

Kent Police was called to a property in Dane Road, Margate at 7.10pm on Tuesday 28 July 2020, where a 47-year-old man was pronounced deceased by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Following a post mortem examination on Friday 31 July 2020, detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate commenced a murder investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

On Sunday 2 August 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against 34-year-old Jonathan Cottrell from Athelstan Road, Margate.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates on Monday 3 August where he was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 5 August.