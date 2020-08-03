M2 motorway remains closed London bound following fatal collision

The M2 in Kent is closed westbound between Junction 6 and Junction 5 due to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Kent Police and emergency services were called just before 1am on Monday morning.

Specialist collision scene investigators are currently in attendance and are being assisted by Highways England Traffic Officers.

A large amount of barrier has also been damaged during the collision.

The road closure is likely to remain in place for a number of hours and may affect early morning rush hour traffic. A diversion route has been put in place

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbols. Exit M2 at J6 and enter the A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock. At the roundabout with the A252 it will exit west towards Charing. At this junction take the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20. Join the M20 and continue to Junction 7.

Exit at J7 and take the A249 northbound towards M2 then re-join at Junction 5.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.