Major disruption on Southeastern and Thameslink due to damage to the overhead electric wiring

August 3, 2020
Rail operators are  strongly advising against   travelling until later this morning.

They are unable to move any trains through central London, due to overhead wire damage in the Blackfriars area.

 
The disruption  is affecting trains running out of Kent the 06:22 Ashford to Blackfriars will be diverted to Victoria this morning. 

Overhead wire damage between London St Pancras International and London Blackfriars has resulted in all lines being blocked said a spokesman for Network Rail

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 9.30am

Customer Advice is  We strongly advise to delay travelling until later this morning.

