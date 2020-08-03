Major disruption on Southeastern and Thameslink due to damage to the overhead electric wiring

The disruption is affecting trains running out of Kent the 06:22 Ashford to Blackfriars will be diverted to Victoria this morning.

They are unable to move any trains through central London, due to overhead wire damage in the Blackfriars area.

Rail operators are strongly advising against travelling until later this morning.

Overhead wire damage between London St Pancras International and London Blackfriars has resulted in all lines being blocked said a spokesman for Network Rail

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 9.30am

Customer Advice is We strongly advise to delay travelling until later this morning.

Please consider using alternative means to reach your destination. To this end, your ticket will be accepted on the following at no extra cost:

London Underground, via any reasonable route

London Buses, via any reasonable route

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.