Major disruption on Southeastern and Thameslink due to damage to the overhead electric wiring

They are unable to move any trains through central London, due to overhead wire damage in the Blackfriars area.
Overhead wire damage between London St Pancras International and London Blackfriars has resulted in all lines being blocked said a spokesman for Network Rail
Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 9.30am
Customer Advice is We strongly advise to delay travelling until later this morning.
Please consider using alternative means to reach your destination. To this end, your ticket will be accepted on the following at no extra cost:
- London Underground, via any reasonable route
- London Buses, via any reasonable route
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.