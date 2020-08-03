Police concerned for welfare of Ashford woman

An appeal for information has been issued to help find a missing Ashford woman.

Sheila Ratcliffe, 76, was reported missing on Sunday 2 August 2020 and was last seen leaving the William Harvey Hospital at around 6.20pm on Saturday 1 August.

She is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, with a slim build, short grey hair and she wears glasses. She was reported to be wearing blue jeans, a pale pink long-sleeved top, a navy raincoat and dark coloured shoes.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees Sheila or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 02-1280.