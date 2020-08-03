A Polish National who tried to smuggle cocaine worth almost a million pounds into the UK has been jailed for six years and nine months.

The NCA launched an investigation into Polish national Krzysztof Darius Jezak after Border Force officers stopped him attempting to pass through Dover’s Docks in April 2020.

When officers searched Jezak’s truck they found 12 kilos of cocaine stashed beneath the passenger seat, with an estimated street value of £960,000. He initially denied knowledge of the drugs but later admitted charges.