Rochester man arrested after driver is killed on the M2 near Sittingbourne

Information is sought following a fatal collision on the M2 near Sittingbourne.

The incident, which involved two cars, took place on the Londonbound carriageway, close to the junction 5 exit, at around 12.50am on Monday 3 August 2020.

It involved a blue Toyota Yaris and a black BMW 320D. The sole occupant of the Toyota, a 34-year-old man from Rochester, died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man, from Chatham, was also arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Serious collision investigators from Kent Police are investigating the circumstances and the Londonbound M2 is currently closed between junctions 6 and 5 to allow enquiries to take place at the scene.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage from motorists who were travelling on the M2 and captured the cars travelling in the moments leading up to the collision. This includes footage that may have been recorded by people travelling on the opposite carriageway.

They would additionally to speak with anyone who has any other information that can help them establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting KH/DC/066/20.