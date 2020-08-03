Search called off for missing kayaker off Hove and Shoreham

At nightfall on Sunday evening, HM Coastguard suspended the search for a missing kayaker off Hove and Shoreham pending further information. An intensive search of the area took place on Sunday 2nd August.

At 10.10am today (Sunday) HM Coastguard received a report of a person seen going into the water from a kayak/canoe off Hove Lagoon near Brighton. Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newhaven and Shoreham joined the search as well as the Brighton RNLI lifeboat and a Coastguard Rescue helicopter. A kayak and paddle were found ashore in the area.