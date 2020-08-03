Teenager gunned down on Clapham Park estate in Brixton

An investigation has been launched after a teenager boy was gunned down in broad daylight on the Clapham estate.

A shock resident found the 18 year old with gunshots injuries in Tilson Gardens, Brixton.

The London air ambulance was called to treat the local boy. His condition in hospital is unknown. Police cordons remain in place at scene of shooting

Armed Police attended along with London ambulance services just after 6.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Officers are on scene after being called at 6:38pm to a man with a gunshot injury in Tilson Gardens, SW2. The man, believed to be 18-years-old, is in hospital. Injury believed to be sustained at another location. Anyone with info can contact 101 quoting CAD6444/3AUG.