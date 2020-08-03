Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 16 years after officers found £90,000 pounds in cash and Class A drugs with a street value of around £100,000 during warrants in south Essex.

Initially officers stopped a grey Range Rover as it as driving along the #A13 in #Basildon on 23 May.

Cocaine and around £50,000 in cash were found inside, as well as a number of phones including an encrypted Encro-phone.