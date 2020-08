The A27 in Hampshire is closed between the A259 (Havant) and A259 west (Chichester) due to a collision.

Hampshire Police lead the response to this incident and have closed the road. Diversions are in place via the adjacent A259.

Eastbound traffic is to follow the hollow diamond symbol, westbound the hollow triangle symbol. If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until the incident has cleared.