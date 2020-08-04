An image has been released of a third person who may have important information about a series of thefts in Tunbridge Wells.

Investigators previously issued images of two men they are seeking to identify who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

There were 15 reports of groceries stolen from the doorsteps of properties in the St James area between 27 June and 13 July 2020. The thefts are reported to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Ryan Hunt, said: ‘We have now issued images of three men and are appealing to anybody who recognises them to contact us.

‘These thefts are causing concern within the community and place particular difficulties on those who rely on their deliveries, such as people who are shielding or limiting their social contact, the elderly and families with young children.’

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/109938/20.