Concern for welfare of missing Bognor Regis man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Bognor Regis.

David Taylor, 33, was last seen at his home in the Bersted area around 4.30pm on Tuesday (August 4).

He is white, 6′ tall and with mousey brown hair. He walks with a distinctive forward stoop and is thought to be wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

He is thought to be travelling on foot, and is also believed to be in possession of a khaki coloured rucksack.

David’s family and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1304 of 04/08.