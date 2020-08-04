Detectives are appealing for information after two men were injured in a shooting with a submachine gun in Brixton

Detectives are appealing for information after two men were injured in a shooting in Brixton.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots in Loughborough Road, SW9, at 6.52pm on Friday, 31 July.

It is believed a person on a moped fired shots towards a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

Two men, aged 20 and 39, later presented themselves at hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7040/31JUL.