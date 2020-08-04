Detectives investigating an assault in Victoria Park, Ashford are appealing for witnesses

Detectives investigating an assault in Victoria Park, Ashford, on Monday 3 August are appealing for witnesses.

Kent Police received a report at 9.23pm that a man was walking through the park in Jemmett Road with his family when he became involved in an altercation with three people who assaulted him.

He suffered an injury to his head and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Three men, aged between 16 and 19 years old were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Witnesses can call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/135059/20.