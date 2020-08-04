Updated: Fire crews called to Plane crash in East Sussex

Emergency services have been called after a light aircraft crashed into a field in Heathfield in East Sussex .

At 11:05am firefighters from Heathfield, Uckfield, Battle and Wadhurst attended Herrings Lane, Heathfield following reports of a light aircraft crash.

Fire crews used used 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire. Police and Paramedics and a HART team from South East Coast Ambulance services have also been called to the incident that is on going.

Update from South East Coast Ambulance Service #Heathfield

Crews are currently on scene, alongside Fire and Police, to a light aircraft crash in Cross-in-Hand, near Heathfield. We were called at about 11am and sent a number of resources. We have no further update at this stage

More to follow