Man charged after setting pride flag alight

Police investigating a fire in Bognor Regis have charged a man with arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers were called to Priestley Way shortly after 12 midnight on Saturday (1 August) to reports of a fire at a property.

Fire crews attended and rescued the victim – a 46-year-old woman – from a top floor window using a ladder.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation. No further injuries have been reported.

Steven Chandler, 32, of Priestley Way, has been charged arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 August).

A second suspect, a 32-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has been bailed while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while this investigation is underway.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation North.”