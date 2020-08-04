Multi vehicle collision on the M25 in Essex with 8 miles of congestion on approach

There are severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise in Essex between Junction 28 (Near Brook Street) and Junction 27 (near Theydon) due to a multi vehicle collision. Traffic is currently held. Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. Highways England Traffic Officers are also attending to assist with traffic management.

There is approx 8 miles of congestion on approach to this incident please add an additional 90 minutes onto your journey. Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.