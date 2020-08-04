Police are appealing for help to find Martin Mellett, 70, who is missing from #Halstead.
Martin was reported missing on Friday 31 July and we’ve been searching for him without success and we are concerned for his welfare.
Police know he stayed in the Premier Inn at Galleys Corner on Saturday 1 August and he left around midday.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black trousers and black shoes and he may have his walking frame with him that may have two shopping bags tied to it.
Martin has a slight limp on his right leg and he has links to #BuryStEdmunds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree police station on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency