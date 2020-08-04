Police are asking drivers for help in there search for missing Pensioner Sheila Ratcliffe

Officers have asked for motorists to check their dashcam footage for if they were travelling on the M20 at J10 towards Bad Munstereifel Road, towards the Ashford International train station or around the William Harvey Hospital and Kennington Road heading into Ashford, via Hythe Road between 8:30pm on 1 August and 9pm on 2 August.

Officers also believe it is possible that Mrs Ratcliffe may have taken shelter in outbuildings in this area and asked that residents check any such buildings for her. She is also believed to have lost her mobile phone in the area and have asked residents to hand any phone they may find into the police.

Anyone who sees Sheila or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 02-1280.