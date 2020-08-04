Seven arrests made in Alexander Kareem Shepherds Bush murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Alexander Kareem, 20, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Askew Road, Shepherds Bush on Monday, 8 June have made seven arrests.

All seven, who were aged 16 to 35 years, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 August on suspicion of the murder of Alexander Kareem. They are:

[A] A 24-year-old man from Brent [B] An 18-year-old man from Ealing [C] A-23-year-old man from Ealing [D] A-20-year-old man from Hounslow [E] A-16-year-old boy from Ealing [F] A 20-year-old man from Ealing [G] A 35-year-old woman from Hounslow

All seven were taken into custody at London police stations where they remain at this time.

This follows an extensive investigation, which has seen hours of CCTV poured over to find the route taken by a white Range Rover which officers believe to be involved in the shooting.

Alexander had just been to the convenience store and was riding a scooter to a friend’s address when he was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, Specialist Crime Team, who leads the investigation said: “This is a significant development in the investigation, however we will not be complacent. We will continue to work hard to make sure those responsible are brought to justice. I believe this murder to have been a case of mistaken identity, perpetrated recklessly and with no regard whatsoever for human life.

“Alexander’s death is a tragic reminder that carrying a gun has devastating consequences, I urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101.