UPDATED: Police closed A10 Bishopsgate after man climbs on traffic lights

A number of central London road have been closed by Police following an incident involving a distressed man and a set of traffic lights.

Emergency services were called just after 9pm on Tuesday evening to the man who can be seen at dancing on the set of light he then starts singing and barking like a dog.

Police arrived swiftly and moved people along who were in the area.

The A10 Bishopsgate in all directions between Liverpool Street and Artillery Lane has been closed.

The road has been closed in both directions after the man is understood to have climbed up and is now sitting on top of a set of traffic lights on the busy road.

Officers are trying to engaged with the distressed man

The incident remains ongoing.

The Met Police have been approached for comment