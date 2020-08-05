A man who brandished an imitation firearm at an organised gang fight in Westminster has been jailed

A man who brandished an imitation firearm at an organised gang fight in Westminster has been sentenced to two years and 11 months’ imprisonment.

Meckeal Pond, 30, of Bravington Road, Westminster, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 5 August for sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing at the same court on Monday, 13 January. A Newton hearing concluded on Tuesday, 4 August where the judge concluded that Pond had the intention for the item that was in his possession during the violent disorder to imitate a firearm.

He will return to Isleworth Crown Court for a Criminal Behaviour Order hearing on Wednesday, 16 September.

Six men and a teenager who also took part in the fight were sentenced on Wednesday, 18 March and Friday, 20 March. They received a combined total of 17 years and 10 months’ imprisonment after they were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.

On 2 January 2019, at approximately 19:10hrs, police were called to reports of a large fight involving 20 people armed with weapons in the area of Great Western Road and Harrow Road, W9. Officers attended but all the suspects had fled the scene in various directions.

From reviewing CCTV footage, officers knew that at least seven knives, machetes and at least one firearm were brandished throughout the course of the fight.

Officers identified Pond as the suspect who was carrying the firearm. He was arrested on 13 February 2019.

He was charged on the same day with violent disorder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or enable others to do so.

Detective Constable Russell Bryan, the investigating officer from Central West Area’s CID, said: “Pond had absolutely no cares in the world for the innocent pedestrians who he terrified by brandishing this imitation firearm in public.

“This jail sentence reflects the serious nature of Pond’s crimes. A dangerous man has been taken off the streets of London as a result of thorough policing and the support of the public.”

On Wednesday, 18 March the following were sentenced;

Jordan Bedeau, 19 of Colville Square, Kensington and Chelsea, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at an earlier hearing.

Rhys Herbert, 20 of Lonsdale Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at an earlier hearing.

A 17-year-old male from Hammersmith and Fulham was sentenced to a 10-month detention and training order. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Isleworth Crown Court on 2 July 2019.

On Friday, 20 March, the following were sentenced:

Damani Salmon-Charles, 24, of Foscote Mews, Westminster, was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment. He denied the offences of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon but pleaded guilty part-way through trial.

Youssef Eldrissi, 28, of Ilbert Street, Westminster, was sentenced to two years and 11 months’ imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

Brandon Wyse, 21, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

Osamah Elbadawi, 19, of Nutbourne Street, Westminster, was sentenced to two years and 11 months’ imprisonment. He denied the offences of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon but was found guilty on Tuesday, 28 January.