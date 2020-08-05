Fire crews battle industrial blaze on the Isle of Sheppey

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke issuing from an industrial unit in Rushenden Road, Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppey just after 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.



Crews worked hard in extremely taxing conditions to extinguish flames which had taken hold of vehicles, gas cylinders and fuel oil containers stored in the premises. Main jets and high-pressure hoses plus a height vehicle were deployed to tackle the blaze, using compressed air foam to smother the fire.



There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire has not been established and is now under investigation.