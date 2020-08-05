Major search underway after jet ski found adrift in Solent

HM Coastguard is appealing for information about the owner of a white and burgundy jetski which has just been found adrift in the eastern Solent with a killcord not attached and a mobile phone on board. The jetski is a Yamaha Waverunner and has a ‘201 Langstone Harbour’ sticker attached.

Gosport independent lifeboat, a Coastguard helicopter, Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team and Calshot RNLI Lifeboat are searching the scene.

If you have information regarding the owner of the jetski please call HM Coastguard on 023 92552100.