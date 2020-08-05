Man airlifted after Margate seafront stabbing

Detectives investigating a robbery in Margate are appealing for witnesses.

At 4.20am on Wednesday 5 August 2020, Kent Police was called to Royal Crescent, Margate by the South East Coast Ambulance Service after they found a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

He reported that unknown persons had assaulted him on Margate seafront and stole money and trainers from him.

He was taken to a London hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Following a search of the area a knife was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/135746/20.