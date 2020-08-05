Police have charged a man following a serious assault on a 19-year-old woman in Eastleigh earlier today.

The incident happened at approximately 2.15am this morning (4 August) in Leigh Road Park.

The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital following the attack and suffered soft tissue bruising as a result.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with actual bodily harm, kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence and threats to kill against the woman.

He has also been charged with robbery. This relates to a separate incident where a man grabbed and ran off with, the handbag of a 24-year-old woman he had spoken to in East Park, Southampton in the early hours of Saturday, August 1.

Jeremy Blake Simmons of no fixed address has been remanded in custody to appear before the youth remand court at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, August 10.