Police in Hackney are appealing trace Sex attacker David O’Brien

Police in Hackney are appealing for help from the public to trace David O’Brien, 51, whom they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

The offence took place on Sunday, 31 May aboard a route 243 bus at Stoke Newington Road, N16. A woman, aged in her 20s, who had fallen asleep on the bus awoke to find a man sexually assaulting her.

The victim’s shocked and distressed reaction prompted the suspect to flee the vehicle when it stopped at Stoke Newington Road, at the junction with Princess May Road, N16.

O’Brien’s last known address was in the Westminster area. He is known to frequent the Woolwich and New Cross areas, regularly travels to other parts of London by bus, and speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of 51-year-old David O’Brien, is asked to contact the investigation team via email at p244192@met.police.uk, call MetCC on 101