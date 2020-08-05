Six people have been arrested and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs seized in Tower Hamlets

In a series of dawn raids executed across ten residential addresses in Tower Hamlets, six people have been arrested, and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs seized.

The warrants form part of Operation Continuum: an intelligence-led, phased operation established in response to ongoing reports of drug dealing, drug use and associated criminality in Tower Hamlets and Hackney. This morning’s raids mark another successful day of action for the ongoing efforts to suppress drugs supply and violence in Central East BCU.

Officers arrested six men – aged between 20 and 30 years old – on suspicion of drugs offences. All are in custody at an east London police station.

A search of the suspects’ addresses resulted in the recovery of a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

Officers from the Central East Gangs Task Force, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, continue to lead the operation with support from officers from the local Basic Command Unit (BCU), Taskforce Command and local Gangs Taskforce, as well as officers from the Met’s Dog Unit.

Detective Inspector Sean Lyons, said: “This morning’s warrants serve as evidence of the zero-tolerance approach the Met takes towards drug-related criminality in our communities.

“We have responded to the concerns of the local community and will continue to take the necessary action required to disrupt the supply of drugs and reduce levels of associated violent crime in the area.

“Operation Continuum remains a highly successful investigation which will continue to run in order to crack down on drug dealing and make neighbourhoods cleaner and safer for all.”

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We know that our residents are concerned about crime, especially drug dealing and taking, which is why we work with police partners to conduct operations that actively disrupt local drug markets, which are a blight on the community.

“I am committed to making Tower Hamlets a safer borough, and with the police we will continue to carry out these operations, targeting those intent on breaking the law.”